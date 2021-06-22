Is the Rule of 110 Becoming Obsolete for Retirement Savers?

These funds aren't universally representative of the asset allocations. A different 60%/40% portfolio, for example, would have had slightly different results. Still, you see the trend. The lower your exposure to stocks, the more you're insulated from market crashes and corrections.

Risk comes with the territory

Those crashes and corrections are part of investing. They're bad for your wealth only when you need to sell your stocks and take losses. But they're always bad for your emotional state and stress level.

The Rule of 110 tries to solve for the wealth concern, even as lifespans and savings goals shift. Unfortunately, the rule does not address the emotional piece at all. That's where you have to evaluate your own risk tolerance.

If there's any chance a crash would scare you out of investing, then keep your allocation conservative. Slower progress is better than no progress.

Or, if you are tough as nails and patient enough to wait for a recovery, a higher equity exposure may be the right strategy.

