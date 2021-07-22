Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

Because the answers to those questions are going to be different for every person, it's impossible to put an exact number on how much you'll end up with. But examples can give you some idea of what to expect.

If you invested $50,000 in an S&P 500 index fund at the start of 1991, it would have been worth over $1 million by the end of 2020. Your return wouldn't match the return of the index exactly, because you'd have some fees taken out, but in the case of S&P 500 index funds, these are minimal.

As this example shows, it's definitely possible to become a millionaire investing in an S&P 500 index fund, but it's not a foregone conclusion that you will. If you invested for less than 30 years, you invested less money to start, or the S&P 500 underperformed during the time period in which you invested, you could end up with less money. Conversely, you could end up with a lot more if you invested more, held your money for longer, and enjoyed larger-than-average annual returns.

Is an S&P 500 index fund all you need to retire?