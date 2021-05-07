Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

The more time you have to save, the better. But if you're off to a late start, that doesn't necessarily mean your goal is out of reach. Regardless of how much you can afford to invest or how many years you have to save, it's much better to start investing now rather than putting it off.

Once you do start investing in the S&P 500, all you need to do is sit back and watch your money grow. These funds are hands-off investments, meaning they perform best when they're left alone for as long as possible. In other words, with S&P 500 funds, you can potentially retire a millionaire with next to no effort.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*