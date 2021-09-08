Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

Of course, you don't need to invest solely in S&P 500 ETFs to build a healthy retirement fund. If you have access to a 401(k) with employer matching contributions, for example, it's wise to invest a portion of your money there to earn that full match. By investing at least a little cash each month in S&P 500 ETFs, though, you can maximize your long-term earning potential.

You don't need to be rich to retire a multimillionaire, but you do need the right investing strategy. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic addition to your portfolio, and by investing consistently for as long as possible, you can make a lot of money and enjoy a more financially secure retirement.

