Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

A couple of years ago, Warren Buffett revealed just how much he likes index funds. In an interview on CNBC, the legendary investor said that when he dies, he has instructed the trustee of his estate to invest 90% of the money he leaves to his wife in an S&P 500 fund.

That's a sensible plan. The S&P 500 is a collection of most of America's largest companies, and most of the funds that track it are automatically rebalanced and charge very low fees.

Now, Buffett's widow will be quite wealthy even before most of her assets are shifted into index funds. But are the gains an S&P 500 fund can deliver enough to make you into a millionaire by the time you retire?

That question is best answered in two parts: First, is such a fund all you need? And second, is it the optimal choice for you? Regardless of where your answers fall, it's easy to make the case that an S&P 500 index fund should be a core part of your portfolio.

What is "enough," anyway?