Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

There are lots of ways to achieve millionaire status, but many of them are difficult. For example, you could buy lots of lottery tickets and hope for the best, but you'll likely end up in worse financial shape, not better. Or you could start a terrific business in your garage and watch it become worth $1 billion or more over time, perhaps selling it for many millions along the way.

For many of us, a much better path to a retiring a millionaire is simply socking money into an S&P 500 index fund regularly for a long enough period. Depending on how far from retirement you are, the S&P 500 could be all you need to retire a millionaire.

What's the S&P 500?

So what, exactly, is the S&P 500? It's an index of the stock of 500 of America's biggest companies -- which, together, represent about 80% of the value of the entire U.S. stock market. It's also widely used as a proxy for the entire market, not unlike the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with news reports regularly referencing its performance from day to day and year to year.