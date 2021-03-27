Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

These are the qualities you want in your retirement portfolio. That account could be with you for 60 years or more, so you need companies you can safely hold for long periods of time.

Strong long-term growth

The third characteristic, though, is the kicker. The long-term average annual growth rate of the S&P 500 is about 7% after inflation. At that rate, you can reach millionaire status in 30 years by investing about $880 a month, including your employer match. If you're earning the median U.S. salary of $53,508 for workers over 24, you could cover that monthly contribution with a 15% paycheck deferral and 5% employer match.

That might sound like a stretch right now, but here's some perspective. To reach the million-dollar mark in a high-yield cash savings account earning 0.55%, you'd have to contribute $2,500 monthly for 30 years. That's really only an option for someone who makes six figures and also has low living expenses.