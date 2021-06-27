Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

Coming up with answer requires making some assumptions, but none of our assumptions are out of line or out of the ordinary.

For our hypothetical scenario, let's assume a 25-year-old investor intends to work for 40 years, retiring at 65. Let's also assume this individual socks away $500 per month (ideally in a tax-deferred retirement account) every month in that 40-year career. Sure, this might be tough at first, but as this person ages, pay raises make this monthly contribution easier. Lastly, let's assume the S&P 500 continues driving an average gain of around 10% per year, knowing that some years will be better than others. Given these parameters, even starting without any up-front capital, this individual should end this 40-year time span with around $2 million.

But you only want to work 30 years? Or you can only come up with $250 per month? That's OK, too.

In the first of these two scenarios, using the same parameters as above except for the number of years that you contribute $500 a month, you'll still end that 30-year span with nearly $600,000.

In the second scenario, you'll wind up with roughly $1 million contributing $250 a month for 40 years.