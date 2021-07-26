Is the Worst of the COVID-19 Pandemic Truly Over?

Withers: Yeah, Matt. I'm reminded of the state of our vaccines and the whole population. We go to the Rock Gym a couple of times a week during the week, and it's in the summer here, so kids are at summer camp and they're visiting the Rock Gym. Well, all of them have masks on. These are 6- through 8-year-olds kind of thing. All of the adults that are hanging out with them also have masks on. I look around the neighborhood or look through the grocery store, and I still see many adults wearing masks. They are typically ones that have families and ones that have kids that haven't been able to get the vaccine yet. Things getting back to normal, I'm still reminded that offices may not be back in. People may not be back at the office yet, and certainly, kids getting back to school. I know my son Zack is looking forward to get back in the classroom at the community college, but he hasn't been able to sign up for classes yet. I'm wondering whether they are having trouble lining up teachers for all the sessions that they want to do. I'm with you guys. I'm a little worried about the fall when everybody gets back to school, and there's a bunch of kids that are in groups, both K through 12 and in college potentially, that are unvaccinated and what can happen there. Matt, you bring up the whole global piece of this thing, and the global supply chain is still what I'll call disheveled. It's not flowing normally with countries at different points coming out of the pandemic. We talked last week, I think, about the estimate for supply lines from Asia getting back to normal isn't going to come back to normal until January or February after the holiday season. The other piece that I'm seeing is restaurants are experiencing labor shortages. As much as people want to get out and spend, supply chains are limited, restaurants don't have the labor. This holiday season is going to be a little nutty as people have pent-up demand, and there aren't necessarily things to buy. It'll be interesting. But I hope to see a gradual improvement and hope that things don't resurge. But I think it's probably nine months to a year to get back to things normal and whatever the new normal is.