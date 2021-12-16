Is There Any Benefit to Selling Stock at a Loss?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, retirement expert Robert Brokamp explains how losses and gains offset each other when selling stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

Robert Brokamp: Rob says, if I sell a long-term stock for a loss, do I have to sell a long-term stock for a gain to be able to write-off up to $3,000?

No. The way it works here is if you have both losses and gains, they offset each other. Long-term offsets long-term, short-term, short-term, and then they offset each other. You net out the gains and losses first.

If you have loss left over, then you can offset up to $3,000 of ordinary income. If you have greater than $3,000 in losses, then you can carry that loss forward to the next year. This is a few years ago, but I was talking to a Fool and they were still carrying forward losses from the dot-com days.

You can carry them forward every year, though not eternally. Once you pass away you can not pass those [laughs] on to the next generation. If you have sold stock at a loss, you do not have to then sell stock at a gain, you can just use that to offset ordinary income.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0