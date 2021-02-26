Is There Room For Bitcoin in a 3-Fund Portfolio?

Say you still believe Bitcoin has a place in the long-term future -- a definite possibility. How do you judge the risk of not owning Bitcoin? If it goes from its current price of around $51,000 per token to $1 million, how will you feel if you don't own any? Many three-fund portfolio enthusiasts will be completely fine with that outcome, but others will experience tremendous regret.

For this reason, it's justifiable for Bitcoin to be a "satellite" holding to your three-fund portfolio, but only with the caveat that you're in it for the long run. No jumping in and out, and certainly no outsized holdings. Your best bet, if this makes sense to you, is to keep the holding to no more than 5% of your total investable portfolio. This can be viewed as insurance against portfolio regret, a high-risk/high-reward play that should only be used with great caution.

Your call, but use judgment