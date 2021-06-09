Is There Such a Thing As Saving Too Much for Retirement?

If you really want to travel or enjoy other experiences while you're younger, then you may decide that that $3 million is enough and leave things at that. Or, you may decide to continue funding your retirement plan, but at a lower rate.

You don't need to go overboard

There's certainly no such thing as having too much money saved for retirement. But you also don't need to go overboard.

A good rule of thumb is to aim to retire with 10 to 12 times your ending salary saved up. If you earn $100,000 a year and are sitting on $3 million, you're well beyond that point.

You can continue to save if doing so means still getting to enjoy your life to the fullest, and if you're hoping to pass wealth onto your heirs, which a Roth IRA can help you do, then it's worth continuing to fund a retirement plan. Otherwise, it is OK to say enough is enough -- and be content with the nest egg you already have.

