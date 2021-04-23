Is This the Investing Metric of the Future?

Diving deeper into the components of ESG

Socially responsible investing has been around for decades but ESG is picking up at lightning speed right now. Let's pull back the layers on how each criterion is typically used in the evaluation process for ESG investing.

The environmental component of ESG focuses mainly on a company's adherence to external factors that could influence a company's sustainability. For this one, think about the company's impact on the environment and carbon footprint. Also, consider climate change and the raw materials used during the production process.

The social piece of the ESG puzzle has been a bit more challenging for some companies to grasp. But there are investors who are measuring social goals such as a company's diversity initiatives, hiring practices, and community impact to determine how well they rank on the social scale.

Last, we have governance. There is data that suggests that companies that nail the governance piece of ESG produce better returns. There have been standards around this for quite some time, leveraging systems and data points that enable a company to serve shareholders in the best way possible. This takes a look at things like board structure and executive compensation.

Going beyond the numbers