Is Your 401(k) Enough for Retirement?

About one-third of current retirees have a pension, and those people are probably set to cover the income gap. However, the number of retirees with pensions is rapidly shrinking. Very few people will have guaranteed income in the future, and they'll be left on their own to supplement Social Security benefits. The best way to do that is to build investments that will eventually generate income.

How much do you need saved up?

This is a very common question with no concrete answer. Inflation and interest rates can completely change the math, and it's hard to know what those will be like if you're retiring in 20 or 30 years. There's also the issue of every household having different cash needs.