Is Your 401(k) Enough for Retirement?

The problem here is that planning for market-average growth is less reliable when you're looking at periods shorter than 20 years. In any one year, the stock market might be up or down by double digits. If a down year happens just as you are about to retire, it would temporarily wipe out years of growth.

Most investors manage for that scenario by investing more conservatively. This, unfortunately, also lowers your return expectations and your projected balance at retirement. If you realize 5% growth instead of 6%, your balance after 15 years with those max contributions would be about $50,000 less.

The best course of action

No matter how old you are, the best way to improve your retirement readiness is to extend your investment timeline. There are only two ways to do that. You can save more today than you did yesterday, or you can delay retirement.

You can't predict the future of your health or your career, however. So the more reliable option -- by a long shot -- is to save more now. That means your next move, after you polish off that donut, is to log into your 401(k) and raise your contribution rate.

