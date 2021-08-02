Is Your 401(k) on Track for a Millionaire Retirement?

Of course, these are only helpful guidelines to help you understand how much you'll need to save and grow to achieve your retirement goals. If you're falling off track, you'll have to make adjustments to recover.

How to get back on track

If you're not on pace to hit your $1 million 401(k) goal, then you have to increase your income, your savings rate, or your rate of return. It's not realistic for most people to simply increase their income, especially in the short term. Perhaps one member of the household could work more hours if they are part-time or unemployed, but that's impractical in many cases. It might be necessary to adjust your retirement goals if you can't increase your income.

It's not always a great idea to lean too heavily on improving rate of return, either. Make sure that your account is allocated the right way to balance growth and risk. You should strive to maximize investment returns, given your risk tolerance and time horizon. For many people, especially younger savers, this means that you can modestly outpace major market indexes over the long term.