Is Your 401(k) on Track for a Millionaire Retirement?

Now, let's say that between employer matching dollars and your own contributions, you have $1,000 a month going into your 401(k). If you have a 30-year savings window and score an average annual 8% return, you'll wind up with about $1.36 million to your name. But if you play it safe in your 401(k) and load up on bonds over stocks, you might see much lower returns -- and a much lower total balance.

Amassing $1 million or more in your 401(k) won't happen overnight. The good news is that, even if you've missed out on some years of savings, you can ramp up your contributions starting immediately and extend your career to catch up. While there's no rule stating that you must retire with $1 million or more in savings, reaching that goal certainly isn't a bad thing to do.

