Is Your Retirement Account Performing at Its Best?

For example, in 2008, high-yield bonds were down 26%, whereas investment-grade U.S. bonds were up 5%. If you unknowingly had a heavy weighting in high-yield bonds, you could've lost more money than you were comfortable with.

This doesn't mean that you shouldn't buy these types of investments, but if you do, understand the risks you're taking and be willing to accept the potential losses, as well as the potential gains.

2. Account for deposits and withdrawals

Deposits into your account and withdrawals out of it matter and should be calculated into your investment return. In a year when the stock market did well and your account didn't keep pace, was it because you took some money out? Or was it truly because of bad performance? In years when you added money, did your portfolio value increase because of market performance or your contributions?