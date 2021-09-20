It’s Confirmed: The Workweek Is Indeed Longer Now That You’re WFH

Taking care of yourself should be a top priority. Online therapy services like betterhelp allow you to get the professional help you need without costing you a fortune. Click your state to talk to a licensed professional today.

Work from home vs. office

The pandemic has changed American work habits, with nearly a third of U.S. employees shifting to working from home in the late winter and spring of 2020. It is likely to take years for American work life to shift back, and “the office” may never look like it did pre-pandemic, with nearly all employees heading into crowded workplaces on a daily basis. In some cases, video meetings and more flexible office cultures may be here to stay.