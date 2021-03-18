It’s Not Too Late to Reclaim Money ‘Lost’ to COVID Disruptions

And if you’re not getting anywhere with the representative you’re dealing with, ask if you can escalate the problem to the manager.

2. Keep good records

When you’re trying in good faith to get a refund directly from the company, keep records of everything you’re doing. If you can’t resolve the dispute directly, that "evidence" will help your chargeback case go more smoothly.

If you choose to move forward with a chargeback, be able to show that you tried to contact the merchant via phone, email or even social media. Save all correspondence and take any notes of your attempts over the phone, jotting down who you spoke with on what day and at what time.

If the case turns into a “he said, she said” situation, you’ll have the documentation you need to support your claim.

3. Know your rights and the rules

Cohen knows how challenging the nuances of a chargeback can be for the consumer.