It’s Now Easier Than Ever for Your Boss to Pay Your Student Loans

The tax holiday could even be made permanent, according to student loan experts. Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, says it could stick around if lawmakers see the value. “If more employers don’t start taking advantage of this as the powerful benefit it is to their employees, that risk [of losing it] will be there,” she says.

Here’s why you and your employer should get in on employer student loan repayment and the tax break right now.

It benefits your boss to pay your bill

The extended deadline gives employers more time and flexibility to set up student loan repayment. They now have at least five years to integrate a new program and reap the benefits.

Those benefits, according to Aronson, include attracting talent, increasing engagement and diversifying the workforce, as well as saving their half of employee payroll taxes.

“This is a low-cost benefit that employers can offer that makes a huge impact,” Aronson says.