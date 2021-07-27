It’s the Worst Time to Buy a Car — But What If You Have To?

The same thing that happened with toilet paper last year — shortages and panic buying — is now happening with cars.

"In my 28 years in the business, I’ve never seen anything like this," says Oren Weintraub, president of Authority Auto, a concierge car-buying service in the Los Angeles area. Microchip shortages, pent-up demand and a used car market that "is on fire" are driving up prices and fueling a buying frenzy, he says.

Used cars will be pricey for a while, as shortages of new cars today mean fewer used ones down the road. But chip production will ramp up and new-car demand will be sated; the Federal Reserve estimates six to nine months before chip shortages ease and inventories rise. Dealer lots won’t be empty forever.

If you’re considering a new car, the wisest thing you can do is wait. Still, many people may be jumping into the market right now — a lease ending, an accident or a new model they just can’t resist.

Here are some common situations you might face.

You need a new car

Don’t count on new-car discounts. "I tell people that they have to recalibrate their idea of what kind of a discount they can get," says Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor for car-buying site Edmunds.com.