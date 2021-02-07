It's Not Enough to Save. Here's How to Invest

When you're saving for the future, it's easy to get caught up thinking about how much you need to save, how much time you have to save, or how to save more. But one of the most critical factors people often overlook is where to save.

Stashing your money in the wrong places could put your financial future at risk. And if you're putting your retirement savings in a savings account, that could be doing more harm than good.

Why to avoid savings accounts

Savings accounts aren't all bad -- especially if you're using a high-yield savings account. But they're best for short-term financial goals (such as building an emergency fund), not long-term targets (like saving for retirement).