It's Not Too Late to Make These 3 Retirement Moves

Retirements can take many forms. Lots of retirees, for example, are living mostly on Social Security benefits (which average less than $19,000 per year!) and struggling to make ends meet. That's a tough kind of retirement, and one you should try to avoid.

If you're proactive by taking the steps below, you can aim for a far better kind of retirement -- one where you've set up sufficient income streams to support yourself, covering all your needs and leaving more to be spent on fun.

1. Save and invest as much as you can

A natural place to start is simply to save and invest more -- as much as possible. You don't need to deprive yourself of every pleasure, but do aim to be aggressive about it, because your first invested dollars will have the longest time in which to grow, and they can do the most for you. The table below shows just how much you might amass over time, if you earn an average annual return of 8%. (The S&P 500 has averaged close to 10% annually over long periods, so using 8% is a bit conservative. Note, too, that the S&P 500 might average 7% or less over your particular investment period.)