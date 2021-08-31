It's Not Too Late to Make These 4 Retirement Moves

Finally, as you near retirement, you need a plan to ensure your healthcare costs are as reasonable as possible. Medical care is a huge expense -- often the biggest -- for seniors, but you can limit the amount you spend on it by looking into all of your insurance options, including Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans.

It's especially crucial to explore coverage options if you plan to retire before you've reached age 65 and become eligible for Medicare. But even if you'll be taking advantage of this government-run health program for your entire retirement, out-of-pocket expenses can add up to thousands of dollars per year. The better prepared you are to control these costs, the less risk you face of depleting your retirement account paying for healthcare.

These steps can be taken late in your career, or in some cases even after you retire. If you haven't checked them off your list, it's not too late. But get started as soon as possible -- you have little time to waste with retirement drawing near.

