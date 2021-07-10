It's Not Too Late to Make These 5 Retirement Moves

2. Pay off credit card debt

Credit card balances that you roll over every month are budget killers. You may be paying 16% or more in interest on those balances and getting no lifestyle value in return.

If paying off your credit cards before you retire feels impossible, start with a smaller goal. See if you can reduce your balance by $500 or $1,000 in the next six months, for example. At 16% interest, a $1,000 pay down spares you about $13 in monthly interest charges.

3. Shore up your emergency fund

A healthy cash balance limits your dependence on those credit cards going forward. While you know that in theory, you might be wondering how you can pay down debt and fund your cash savings at the same time. This is a challenge many savers face. Unfortunately, there's no universal solution.

Mathematically, it makes sense to pay down debt first because your credit card charges a higher interest rate than you earn in your savings account. But emotionally, it's rewarding and comforting to see your cash balance rise.