It's Official: Americans Have More Time to File Taxes in 2021

Tax Day -- the deadline for Americans to either file their tax returns or request an extension -- will not be April 15 for the second consecutive year.

The deadline to submit 2020 tax returns is moving to May 17, a little over a month past the usual April Tax Day. Note that the reason it's May 17 is that May 15 falls on a Saturday.

To be perfectly clear, this not only gives Americans more time to file their taxes, but it also gives more time to pay any amounts due to the IRS. Presumably, this pushes other tax-related deadlines back as well -- for example, the deadline to make IRA contributions is usually April 15, but taxpayers will have extra time this year.

Why is the tax deadline being extended?