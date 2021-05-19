It's Official: COVID Is No Longer the Biggest Risk to the Stock Market

Most investors can win in the current risk environment by taking a long-term approach, developing a plan, and sticking to it. Diversification can also be helpful to avoid the biggest pitfalls from concentration in a group of stocks that might get slammed. Growth stocks are being beaten up right now, but their fundamental outlook over the next decade or two hasn't really changed, so don't be scared to keep some growth in your portfolio. If you didn't have any value stocks in your portfolio, it's not too late to add some for balance that will provide upside regardless of how the next few months shake out. If you aren't ready to withstand some short-term volatility, consider adding some bonds and dividend stocks to your allocation to smooth things out.