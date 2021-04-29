It's Official: Social Security Can't Keep Up With Rising Expenses

It's too soon to know what the next Social Security COLA will look like, but based on recent numbers, seniors shouldn't expect much in the way of a raise. And even if 2022's COLA proves to be more generous than recent ones, it may still not do enough to help seniors stay afloat in the absence of other income.

Workers are often advised to save aggressively for retirement to be less reliant on Social Security. That's good advice, given the way COLAs have lost buying power in recent years, and given the fact that as of now, there are no plans in the works to change the way they're calculated.

