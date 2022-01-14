Job Postings With Terms Like ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘Cryptocurrency’ Grew Almost 400% on LinkedIn Last Year

Companies are seriously ramping up recruiting efforts for workers with cryptocurrency skills. A recent analysis from LinkedIn found that the number of job postings containing the terms “bitcoin,” “ethereum,” “blockchain” and “cryptocurrency” grew 395% in the United States between 2020 and 2021.

That’s significantly bigger growth than the increase in listings for the wider tech industry, which saw a 98% bump in postings over the same period. The most common titles in LinkedIn listings included blockchain developers and engineers.

(“The term “cryptocurrency” refers to digital currency that’s underpinned by computer code rather than a central bank or other government authority. The technology behind that code is called blockchain. Some of the most popularly traded cryptocurrencies, or “cryptos,” including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum.)

LinkedIn said most of the postings were in the software and finance industries, but noted that the professional services industry (including accountants and consultants), the staffing industry and the computer hardware industry also boosted hiring for crypto-related jobs. A recent search for “cryptocurrency” on LinkedIn’s job platform turned up more than 11,000 results, including listings at major companies like PayPal and Deloitte.

And applicants are interested: An August report from the job site Indeed found that the volume of crypto-related job searches during one week last summer was 300% higher than a comparable week in 2020.

Searches for blockchain-related jobs soared 137% over the same period. Indeed also found that crypto and blockchain software development jobs are more likely to be remote compared to non-crypto software development jobs. That’s a major perk of the industry for people seeking a career that will allow them to work from home.

Crypto went mainstream in 2021

Cryptocurrency continued its meteoric rise into the mainstream in 2021. Bitcoin gained some 50% in value over the course of the year (though not without its characteristic volatility along the way) and notched new record highs. Experts expect that trend to continue, with some saying that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 per coin (more than double its current value) sometime in the near future. Meanwhile, altcoins like Dogecoin and Ether saw even more dramatic gains last year.

As the value of cryptocurrencies grew, so has the community surrounding the technology. People are asking for crypto gifts in their wedding registries. Investing clubs are growing more popular on college campuses, and students are increasingly interested in crypto. The mayors of Miami and New York City made headlines when they announced that they would take some paychecks in Bitcoin rather than dollars to boost the crypto industries in their cities. Some first-time homebuyers have even used proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrency investments to help fund down payments on houses.

The gist is that if you’re looking for a new job this year — or even just a side hustle — the crypto world may have something to offer.

