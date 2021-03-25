Jobs Confidence Jumps As Weekly Unemployment Claims Decline

Americans are feeling more confident when it comes to jobs—and that may be because they’re getting back to work.
This week, jobs confidence measured 65.4 (out of a possible 100) in the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. That’s an increase of 3.7 points from last week, and the highest reported jobs confidence at any point since March 2020.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time. The jobs index gauges job security confidence, job loss experience and employment outlook.
That optimism matches news from the Department of Labor today: Last week, there were 684,000 new unemployment claims, almost 100,000 fewer than the revised level for the week prior.
It’s the lowest amount of weekly new claims since the pandemic started. At its worst point in late March 2020, more than 6.8 million people applied for unemployment benefits in a single week. But we’re still in the trenches of dealing with the pandemic’s impact on the economy. In February 2020, prior to Covid-19’s widespread arrival in the U.S., about 200,000 people applied for new unemployment benefits per week.
Lowest-Income Americans Still Feel Shaky About Jobs
Fewer unemployment claims doesn’t guarantee people who are out of work are getting jobs, as many people have dropped out of the workforce altogether during the pandemic. But it does indicate that the rounds of layoffs brought on by economic shutdowns and business closures are slowing down.
This week, 33% of respondents said they, a family member or friend lost their job in the past six months due to the economy; 38% expect they or someone they know will lose their job in the next six months due to economic conditions.
Compare that to late March 2020, when 66% of respondents expected they or someone they know would lose their job in the next six months. Even in December 2020, about half of respondents felt that way.
But some disparities remain when it comes to employment confidence. Although overall jobs confidence sits at 65.4, it’s highest among respondents with a household income of more than $100,000 annually. For households earning less than $50,000, jobs confidence is almost 12 points lower, at 58.9.
Many industries are still recovering from 2020 shutdowns that tried to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The leisure and hospitality industries—often lower-wage jobs tied to dining and travel—felt the brunt of job losses last spring and have not yet recovered.
Parents Finally Feeling Relief After Long Pandemic Year
Families have been dealt a particularly tough hand during the pandemic, contending with job losses or shifting to remote work—along with managing school shutdowns and remote learning for kids. Mothers have faced some of the biggest shifts in their livelihoods; four times as many women than men dropped out of the workforce last September when school resumed for kids—much of it online, conducted at home.
So it’s particularly optimistic to see households with kids reaching new levels of financial confidence this week. Confidence among parents rose more than 5 points this week to reach 65 (out of 100), the highest point since the pandemic began.
That optimism has been increasing steadily since mid-January. An extra boost this week may have been influenced by the arrival of stimulus payments that for some families amounted to $1,400 per person, including their kids.
That’s a big jump from the $500 per child under 17 that families may have been eligible to receive from the CARES Act and the $600 per child authorized by the second stimulus package in December 2020. Plus, this round of aid grants stimulus payments for qualifying adult dependents, including college students.
Later this year, parents and guardians will see an increased tax break as the American Rescue Plan Act temporarily increases the child tax credit and allows recipients to convert it to a monthly payment for July through December 2021.
An estimated 700,000 parents left the workforce in 2020 to care for their children, according to a report from the Center for American Progress. Getting the child tax credit as a monthly payment could make it easier for many parents to make arrangements for child care that allows them to get back into the workforce.
And the clock is ticking: Research has shown that the longer you’re out of the workforce, the harder it is to get back into it.
Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 942 respondents online on March 23 and 24, 2021, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.