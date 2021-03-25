Jobs Confidence Jumps As Weekly Unemployment Claims Decline

Lowest-Income Americans Still Feel Shaky About Jobs

Fewer unemployment claims doesn’t guarantee people who are out of work are getting jobs, as many people have dropped out of the workforce altogether during the pandemic. But it does indicate that the rounds of layoffs brought on by economic shutdowns and business closures are slowing down.

This week, 33% of respondents said they, a family member or friend lost their job in the past six months due to the economy; 38% expect they or someone they know will lose their job in the next six months due to economic conditions.

Compare that to late March 2020, when 66% of respondents expected they or someone they know would lose their job in the next six months. Even in December 2020, about half of respondents felt that way.