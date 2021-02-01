Jump-Start Your Credit: Find and Fix Errors on Your Credit Report

Why it’s important: Inaccuracies could make it seem that you have more debt or lower credit limits than you actually do, or that you paid late when you did not. That's a problem because on-time payments and how much of your available credit you're using make up roughly two-thirds of your credit score.

Credit inquiries

A credit inquiry is recorded when anyone — including you — checks your credit. When the check happens because you applied for credit, it’s called a hard inquiry. Each one can shave a few points off your score, but the damage tends to last less than a year, and hard inquiries fall off your reports after two years.

A soft inquiry happens when your credit report is accessed but you have not applied for credit. A common example is when you check your own credit. You may also find inquiries from landlords, utilities, marketing companies, debt collectors, current creditors and insurance agencies.

If you don’t recognize the hard inquiries, you can dispute them.