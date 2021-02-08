Jump-Start Your Credit: How to Monitor Your Credit for Free

You can check more often if you like — checking your own credit will not affect your score. Many personal finance websites offer free scores and credit reports.

Through April, you can also get your credit reports weekly for free from the three major credit bureaus by using AnnualCreditReport.com, although it does not include a score.

There may be times when you want to check your credit frequently. Credit bureau TransUnion says those include when you plan to apply for new credit or you are searching for a new job. But there is no need to check daily — that can lead to needless anxiety.

How to get the most out of credit monitoring

Credit monitoring should make your life simpler. To that end, use it to confirm that your credit report is as you expect it to be.