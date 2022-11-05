Kids and Money: Don’t make it easy for scam artists to steal your personal information

One thing I learned years ago was to never share my Social Security number and date of birth with anyone on the internet or my cell phone, especially strangers.
That was hammered home for me recently when a Kids & Money reader sought help from me regarding the status of her federal student loans and whether she’d qualify for President Joe Biden’s loan cancellation program.
The kicker: She gave me her date of birth and Social Security number, apparently thinking the personal information would help expedite her request and put her at ease.
I was stunned. Not just because I would be the wrong person to ask for help resolving a borrower’s personal problem, but that the reader shared such key personal information with me in an email.
If I had been an identity thief, it would have been like handing over the keys to the vault, no questions asked.
Thieves posing as loan providers that can help pay off student loans ask for student IDs, bank account information, credit cards numbers, and Social Security numbers, writes Steve Rosen.
The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) has seen an uptick in student loan forbearance scams at the outset of the pandemic.
Here are some recommendations from the San Diego-based consumer watchdog on how to stay out of harm’s way:
— Be skeptical of anyone who calls you to help pay off your student loans. Google the name of the loan provider the caller claims to be working for and see if there are any complaints. If you have any doubts, contact your loan provider directly about the inquiry.
— If you receive an email about student loan forgiveness, check the sender's email address.
— If you provided a scammer with financial information, call your financial institution and close your accounts if needed. Also, call your student loan servicer so they can monitor your account.
— The ITRC also strongly recommends freezing your credit, if you feel you’ve been victimized. A credit freeze restricts access to your credit report, meaning you or others won’t be able to open a new credit account while the freeze is in place. You can also temporarily lift the credit freeze if needing to apply for new credit.
Contact each of the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — to freeze your credit for free.
— Report student loan forgiveness scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at
www.IdentityTheft.gov.
As for the reader's email to me, I responded quickly and directed her to the federal student aid website at
https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application. Then I hit the delete button.
States Whose Residents Have the Most Cash To Spend (Or Save)
The economy has been a roller coaster for consumers over the last 2.5 years, and the ride isn’t slowing down yet. As COVID-19 and its ripple effects have continued to shape the economy, U.S. households have navigated both prosperity and struggles.
In the early weeks and months of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts feared that widespread shutdowns would devastate households economically. While March and April 2020 did bring brief spikes in unemployment, the economy overall fared better than expected early in the pandemic. Expansive government relief programs gave a boost to household finances, and because people spent less during lockdowns, the
personal savings rate — calculated as the percentage of disposable income that people save — increased to record heights. Over the course of 2020 and 2021, low interest rates for borrowing and rising wages in a tight labor market continued to make it easier to save, keeping the rate elevated.
The rise and persistence of inflation more recently has reversed that trend. Year-over-year increases in the
Consumer Price Index have exceeded 5% in every month since May 2021 and topped 8% in each of the last 6 months. With everything from housing to energy to groceries becoming more expensive, money that consumers had previously been setting aside is increasingly going toward essential spending.
Even as real disposable income has risen savings rates have declined
These economic headwinds have sent the household personal savings rate back down to pre-COVID-19 levels. The savings rate peaked at 33.8% early in the pandemic but had fallen to just 5% as of July 2022 — less than half the rate of the previous July and the lowest level since the Great Recession. Today’s figures are more in line with recent history: despite steadily rising real disposable income over time — where disposable income is defined as total personal income less any personal taxes paid — personal savings rates have fallen from 10% to 15% in the mid-1970s to between around 4% and 8% in more recent decades.
Low savings rates can have a positive effect on economic activity because they
signal that consumers are spending on goods and services. But in today’s environment, with high prices and rising interest rates, low savings could expose more households to financial difficulties. If the U.S. economy enters a recession and unemployment rates increase, households with depleted savings may struggle with essential spending.
MA and CT boast the highest per capita incomes
Having more disposable income is important for positioning families to pay for necessary expenses and weather hardships when they arise. On this count, residents in certain parts of the country will be better off than others. Looking at the cost of living alone is not enough, as less expensive places to live — such as Mississippi, West Virginia, and Arkansas — are all ranked near the bottom for disposable income. Without taking cost of living into account, states in the South tend to have the lowest per capita incomes on both a pre- and post-tax basis. In contrast, most of the states where disposable incomes are highest are coastal locations, which tend to have higher concentrations of well-educated workers and well-paying industries. But these states also often have higher cost of living.
It’s important to factor in all relevant factors to find the states whose’ residents have the most money to spend or save. In doing so, we see that Connecticut leads the way, followed by the Dakotas, Wyoming, and Massachusetts. On the other hand, residents of Mississippi, Hawaii, and Arizona average the least disposable income.
15. Minnesota
Photo Credit: IVY PHOTOS / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $57,586 Per capita post-tax income: $56,794 Per capita pre-tax income: $65,486 Per capita taxes paid: $8,692 Cost of living (compared to average): -1.4%
14. New Jersey
Photo Credit: gary718 / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $57,805 Per capita post-tax income: $64,258 Per capita pre-tax income: $74,805 Per capita taxes paid: $10,547 Cost of living (compared to average): +11.2%
13. Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $58,131 Per capita post-tax income: $56,715 Per capita pre-tax income: $64,054 Per capita taxes paid: $7,339 Cost of living (compared to average): -2.4%
12. Illinois
Photo Credit: Oleg Podzorov / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $58,161 Per capita post-tax income: $58,438 Per capita pre-tax income: $67,095 Per capita taxes paid: $8,657 Cost of living (compared to average): +0.5%
11. Colorado
Photo Credit: Nicholas Courtney / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $58,663 Per capita post-tax income: $60,344 Per capita pre-tax income: $69,016 Per capita taxes paid: $8,672 Cost of living (compared to average): +2.9%
10. California
Photo Credit: Bogdan Vacarciuc / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $58,882 Per capita post-tax income: $64,994 Per capita pre-tax income: $76,386 Per capita taxes paid: $11,392 Cost of living (compared to average): +10.4%
9. Washington
Photo Credit: mahaloshine / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $59,617 Per capita post-tax income: $64,004 Per capita pre-tax income: $71,889 Per capita taxes paid: $7,885 Cost of living (compared to average): +7.4%
8. Nebraska
Photo Credit: Jonathannsegal / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $60,170 Per capita post-tax income: $55,892 Per capita pre-tax income: $62,095 Per capita taxes paid: $6,203 Cost of living (compared to average): -7.1%
7. Alaska
Photo Credit: Marcus Biastock / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $60,214 Per capita post-tax income: $62,164 Per capita pre-tax income: $67,138 Per capita taxes paid: $4,974 Cost of living (compared to average): +3.2%
6. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $61,930 Per capita post-tax income: $64,229 Per capita pre-tax income: $72,003 Per capita taxes paid: $7,774 Cost of living (compared to average): +3.7%
5. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $64,348 Per capita post-tax income: $69,137 Per capita pre-tax income: $82,475 Per capita taxes paid: $13,338 Cost of living (compared to average): +7.4%
4. Wyoming
Photo Credit: Jess Kraft / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $64,422 Per capita post-tax income: $59,434 Per capita pre-tax income: $65,627 Per capita taxes paid: $6,193 Cost of living (compared to average): -7.7%
3. North Dakota
Photo Credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $65,244 Per capita post-tax income: $60,051 Per capita pre-tax income: $65,544 Per capita taxes paid: $5,493 Cost of living (compared to average): -8.0%
2. South Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $65,334 Per capita post-tax income: $59,792 Per capita pre-tax income: $64,720 Per capita taxes paid: $4,928 Cost of living (compared to average): -8.5%
1. Connecticut
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Per capita post-tax income (adjusted): $66,740 Per capita post-tax income: $69,035 Per capita pre-tax income: $82,082 Per capita taxes paid: $13,047 Cost of living (compared to average): +3.4%
Questions, comments, column ideas? Send an email to
sbrosen1030@gmail.com.
