Land Contract: What It Is & How It Works

Negotiation Process

Though state law may lay out certain requirements for land contracts, the terms are largely up to the buyer and seller. The buyer in a land contract might assume the seller has all the power, but that’s not true. They may have more money and more resources. But buyers can work toward leveling the playing field by knowing their rights and their options for protecting themselves.

Buyers should ask for certain protections and get them in writing in the contract. They should also seek the assistance of an attorney (preferably one who specializes in real estate) who does not represent the seller. A buyer considering seller financing may not have the money to hire an attorney, of course. Free assistance may be available from a local law clinic, legal aid society or nonprofit housing counseling agency. By not running the contract by a legal expert, you could stand to lose a great deal.