Larry Bird, Michael Jordan Show Mindset Is the Key to Slam Dunk Investing

Tim Beyers: Alright. We're going to get to question number 2, but Michael's question here I think is really important, because Michael asked, "Explain mindset for us newbies so we can get the most out of it. Thank you in advance." Great question, Michael. Wonderful question. I'm glad you asked that.

When we talk about the inner game, and when we talk about mindset, think about athletes you admire. I'll just name one of my favorites, dating myself, Larry Bird. What is the thing that I love about Larry Bird? Well, I love his skill and I love his competitiveness. But what makes Larry Bird Larry Bird as a player, in my opinion, what makes him the guy who he was, is that he always wanted the last shot.

"Give me the ball. Give me the ball. I want the ball. I'm going to take the last shot. Win or lose. That's mine. You can't stop me. I've got the ball."

Many, many times over a long career, over just hours upon thousands upon thousands upon thousands of hours of practice, it wasn't necessarily just about his technique, but building up a mindset that says, if I get the last shot, if you give me a chance to win the game, I'm going to win the game. More often than not, he was right.