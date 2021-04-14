Late to Retirement Savings? Here's Your Game Plan

3. Invest as aggressively as you can

Investing aggressively generally means going heavy on stocks, and that can be a dangerous thing to do when you're right on the cusp of retirement. But if you still have at least 10 years to go until you plan to end your career, then stocks are a good bet for your retirement plan. Say you're 55 and are able to start socking away $500 a month in an IRA or 401(k). If you invest largely in stocks, you might easily see a 7% average annual return in your account -- that's several percentage points below the market's average. If your target retirement age is 67 -- that'd be your full retirement age for Social Security purposes -- then you'll end up with $107,000 in savings by the time you get there.