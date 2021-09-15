Latest Inflation Data Points to Big Social Security Raise in 2022

Still, seniors who are heavily reliant on Social Security may finally have an opportunity to sock away some amount of their COLA in the bank to build themselves a financial cushion. And given that future COLAs could shrink from next year's anticipated level, that would certainly be a wise thing to do.

At this point, we can't rule out the possibility of Social Security benefit cuts once the program's trust funds run out of money. That could occur as early as 2034 as per the latest Trustees report. And so seniors who get most of their income from Social Security should aim to bank as much of it as they can next year if the opportunity presents itself.

