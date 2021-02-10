Learn How To Borrow Money In Times Of Need With This Guide

When choosing the 0% card that fits your needs, consider the length of the introductory period, the APR once that period is over and whether you need it for a balance transfer or new purchases. If you plan to transfer a balance, find out if there are any fees associated with transfers; also consider a balance transfer credit card.

401(k) Loan

If you have a robust 401(k) and need to access cash quickly, a 401(k) loan may be a feasible option. This type of loan involves borrowing against the balance of your 401(k), and you can use funds in any way that your plan permits. Keep in mind, however, that if you don’t pay back the loan within five years, the IRS will treat it as a distribution; you’ll have to cover taxes and a tax penalty equal to 10% of the amount you borrowed.