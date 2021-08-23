Learning About Bonds

Southwick: So today is all about bonds because Broido loves bonds, and we promise to have a good time. All that and more, on this week's episode of Motley Fool Answers. For today's Answers' answers, we're going to be talking about an email from a guy named Todd, and Todd has an issue with us here at The Motley Fool. I'll just get into the letter. It was a long email. No problem, Todd, not complaining. It's cool to send long emails, but I'm not going to read the whole thing. Todd writes, "From time to time on the shows," and that means all The Motley Fool podcasts, "the topic of bonds will come up, I cringe whenever this happens, it seems that the usual insightful analysis and careful thought that is evident in your stock advice," thank you, "is completely abandoned when talking about bonds. I've only heard bonds discussed on The Motley Fool with various levels of dismissal and derision, as I'm sure you know, bonds should have a place in most portfolios, including individual retirement portfolios." He calls out to us to help educate people about how bonds should be analyzed and traded. "I found that the average investor is entirely ignorant of how the bond market works and The Motley Fool has a unique position to help change this. Help people understand the risks and rewards of bond investing." Todd, we hear you and that's what today's episode is going to focus on. But first, let me talk a little bit more about who's come by the studio to help us answer this.