Learning from Brian Withers' Investing Journey

  • Updated
Motley Fool contributor Brian Withers talks about his investing journey, strategy, and mindset. He covers his first interest in tech stocks to his investing mindset today. He uses what he learned to manage his handpicked 17-stock portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 19, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 19, 2022.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

