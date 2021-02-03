Less Stress, More Money: How to Pull Off Your Dream Retirement

In the example above, we saw that a 7% average annual return helped 45 years of $500 monthly contributions grow to $1.7 million. That 7% is a bit below the stock market's average.

Now, watch what happens when we apply a 5% return, which is far more conservative. Suddenly, that $1.7 million balance drops to $958,000. That's still a nice chunk of cash, but it won't buy you the same financial security as $1.7 million.

Don't let money woes wreck your retirement

If you want to spend your senior years enjoying the freedom of not having a boss to report to, you'll need to set yourself up for that during your time in the workforce. That means getting educated on how much income you'll need in retirement, saving from a young age, and investing your money wisely.

Do those things, and chances are you won't relate at all when your fellow retirees start moaning about the ever-climbing cost of milk.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook