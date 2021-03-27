Lessons From My 20,000%-Gaining Stock -- and Other Big Winners

So let's get a little personal. I want to discuss my own actual investing, as I've been at it for almost 25 years now -- ever since I stumbled onto a new financial site called The Motley Fool (in the 1990s!). Here's a look at my three largest stock positions, how I've thought about them over the years, and how they're serving me. I'll also point out some lessons these experiences have offered me -- which might help you do better in your own investing, too.

1. Apple

The newest of the three holdings is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which I bought into in 2008. I did so thinking that I was probably late to the party, as the iPhone had been introduced in 2007. The stock had gone from less than $0.50 per share (on a split-adjusted basis) in 2004 to $7 by 2008, as Apple launched the iPod Nano, the iPod Shuffle, the iPod Touch, and then the iPhone. Shares fell sharply in 2008, though, in part because the entire market was in distress, due to the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009. I took advantage of Apple's slump and bought my shares for a little more than $3 apiece (split-adjusted). (Articles by my colleagues Rick Munarriz and Tim Beyers helped convince me.) As I write this, Apple shares are trading for around $122 each, reflecting close to a 40-fold gain for me over 12-plus years, or roughly 35% per year on average.