Let's Abandon These 3 Stock Market Myths for a More Profitable Future

In addition, S&P 500 index funds track the market as a whole, making them less susceptible to market volatility. The stock market as a whole has always recovered from every downturn it's ever experienced. Because S&P 500 index funds follow the market, they're very likely to bounce back from market crashes as well. All you need to do is invest your money and then leave it alone for as long as possible.

3. A market crash will ruin your finances

Market crashes can wreak havoc on your investments, but the good news is that with the right strategy, you may not lose any money at all over the long term.

Technically, you don't actually lose money unless you sell your investments. Say, for example, you buy 10 shares of stock priced at $100 per share. At this point, your investments are worth $1,000.