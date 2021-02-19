Let's Abandon These 3 Stock Market Myths for a More Profitable Future

Investing based on stock market myths can poison a portfolio. Whether it be half-truths, misapplication of important principles, or outright falsehoods, these myths can keep you from building a winning strategy and realizing the full potential of your investments. Working around the following three fallacies will help you make smart decisions at every step of a long-term investment plan.

Myth 1: Investing is like gambling

Gambling is a zero-sum game. You wager against another person or the house, and wealth changes hands based on the outcome of your bets. The stock market might appear to function the same way, but investing is different in important ways.

Stocks represent fractional ownership of large companies, and shareholders are ultimately entitled to the returns produced by the underlying company. If you owned a small business along with a few family members or friends, it would be weird to think of it as gambling, even if there are significant risks involved. The stock market is no different in theory for long-term investors, even if the process of trading and the way it's covered in the media might obscure this fact.