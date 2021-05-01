Let's Abandon These 4 Stock Market Myths for a More Profitable Future

The point is, less is more. Time should be doing most of your portfolio's heavy lifting, but you have to leave your holdings alone long enough to let time do its thing. Overexposure to market noise makes it easy to tinker a little too much.

Myth 2: Picking good stocks requires training and experience

The premise makes enough sense on the surface. If most of the professionals in the business are struggling just to match the overall market's performance, then what chance does an inexperienced amateur have?

The fact is, however, a little common sense goes a very long way when it comes to choosing the right holdings. Market leadership, sustainable business models, reliable cash generation, and a clear competitive edge have always been hallmarks of great companies and great stocks. Anybody willing to just look a little bit past the headlines can make good judgment calls about this set of criteria. Investment professionals and fund managers typically run into trouble because they're incentivized to take oversize risk and are pressured to serve as salesmen and spokespeople rather than just be stock pickers. The proverbial "little guy" doesn't have to deal with those distractions.

Myth 3: Investing is an easy way to lose all your money