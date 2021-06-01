Let's Abandon These 5 Stock Market Myths for a More Profitable Future

If you start investing early enough, market-level returns of 7% after inflation are enough to make you wealthy. Give yourself 30 or 35 years, for example, and the market can carry you to a million bucks with a monthly investment of $600 to $900.

There's no shame in taking what the market gives you, especially if it makes you a millionaire. If you like the competitive aspect of trying to beat the market, you can dedicate 5% of your portfolio to speculative plays. That way, missteps won't take you out of the game.

5. Cash is safer

Cash is safer than investing in one respect only. It doesn't fluctuate in value the way stocks do. The trade-off is that cash always loses buying power to inflation over time. For that reason, I'd argue that cash isn't truly safer than investing -- but it is complementary.

You need cash for liquidity and stability. And you need stocks to outpace inflation. It's tough to build wealth with one or the other. It takes both.

Your profitable future