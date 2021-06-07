Let's Abandon These 5 Stock Market Myths for a More Profitable Future

Here's a shocking cautionary tale: In 2000, Cisco Systems , the much-respected networking titan, hit an all-time high stock price. Then, along with much of the stock market, it sank when the internet bubble burst. Today, in 2021, the stock has still not regained the ground it lost. Anyone who bought into Cisco near that high price is still underwater. The company is still around after all these years, and raked in close to $50 billion last year, with a hefty net profit margin above 20%. Its prospects are solid , but that might mean little to those who bought in 2000.

4. There's a good time and a bad time to invest

Many people also mistakenly assume that there are good times and bad times to invest in stock. They may think (or may be told by some guru on TV) that since the stock market has risen for three years in a row, it's due for a correction. They may sell out of many or all of their stocks, waiting for that correction -- which may not occur for another two years. They may end up on the sidelines while the market surges 20% or more. What they're doing is called "market timing," and it's generally an ill-advised endeavor. No one knows what the market will do in the short term. In the long run, though, it has always risen.