Let's Crush These 4 Retirement Myths Holding You Back

3. If you come up short, you can always just work a few more years

A key reason people start taking their Social Security at age 62 despite the reduction in their benefits is that they need to start taking their benefits at that age to make ends meet. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment levels start dropping after around age 54, with a huge drop-off after age 64.

Some of that decline might be due to people saving enough to exit the rat race early, but a lot of it has to do with factors outside an employee's control. Disability rates tend to increase with age, for instance, which may make it harder to get or stay employed. In addition, if you get laid off as you get older, you might find it harder to get another job that pays as well as the one you left, making it tougher to save more for retirement.

4. You can use a reverse mortgage to cover your retirement costs