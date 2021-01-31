Let's Crush These 4 Retirement Myths in 2021

Rather than assume you'll need to replace only 70% or 80% of pre-retirement funds, make an actual budget to get a clear idea of what you'll spend. Or if you're decades away from retirement and that's too hard to predict, err on the side of caution and assume you'll need enough income from savings and Social Security to match your pre-retirement salary.

3. The 4% rule ensures you won't run out of money

As a retiree, you'll need to choose a withdrawal strategy for how much you can safely take out of your investment accounts. Unfortunately, many people rely on the outdated 4% rule. This says you can take out 4% of your retirement account balance during your first year of retirement, and increase it based on inflation each year thereafter.

But the idea that you won't run out of money this way is a major retirement myth. With longer life spans and lower projected investment returns, there's actually a very real chance your accounts could run dry with this method of calculating withdrawals.